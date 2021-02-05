What you need to know Feb. 5

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Friday, February 5.
It’s a very chilly start to Friday.
Wake-up temps are in the 20s.
A few flurries are possible this morning where clouds are lingering.
This afternoon will be mostly sunny with highs in the 40s, but winds will make it feel more like the upper 30s.
Tonight, more clouds will move into the Heartland and winds will pick up out the west in our northern counties.
A weak system will push through overnight which could produce a few sprinkles and flurries. No impacts are expected.
Most of Saturday will be cloudy and dry, but there is a chance for rain and snow later in the evening.
There is a chance for light snow to accumulate, which could create some slick spots on roadways.
Sunday will be partly cloudy, dry cool. Wind chill values in the morning will be in the single digits and teens.
Early next week another wintry system moves in along with arctic air.
- A mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held in Caruthersville on Friday.
- Johnson & Johnson asked U.S. regulators Thursday to clear the world’s first single-dose COVID-19 vaccine, an easier-to-use option that could boost scarce supplies.
- Out of all the counties in Missouri, Cape Girardeau County has the highest percentage of its population vaccinated with the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
- While large-scale vaccination efforts ramp up, the work to feed needy families continues across the country and in the Heartland.
- Former president Trump has rejected a request to testify at his senate impeachment trial next week.
- A fiercely divided House tossed Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene off both her committees Thursday, an unprecedented punishment that Democrats said she’d earned by spreading hateful and violent conspiracy theories.
- Scott County Coroner Scott Amick has resigned, effective Thursday, Feb. 4.
- Florida police are investigating the theft of a car that was carrying $10,000 worth of COVID-19 vaccine.
- A new poll shows about a quarter of people in the U.S. plan to avoid a COVID-19 vaccine if possible.
- Bingo World is set to reopen on Friday.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.