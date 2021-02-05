12 things to do in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - If you want to get out and about and support local businesses, there are still ways to do that during the pandemic.
If you’ve driven down Broadway, it’s likely you’ve seen a mannequin.
Zsa Zsa models some of the unique clothes found in Annie Laurie’s.
“It’s kind of like everything you never knew you wanted,” owner Annie Everett said.
She explained what makes her store so special.
“We do have new items too but a lot of ours are authentic vintage, so you’re getting like the really good quality of the vintage items but still the style of today,” she said.
The store has everything from light fixtures, furniture, old records and more.
“We just mix it all together,” Everett said.
If you’re an animal lover, well, you might find some things you like.
“I always look for animal type stuff, I’m just drawn to that,” she said.
Not all of it has a price tag, though.
“He is our official greeter,” Everett said.
Right down the street in the Marquette building, you’ll smell something brewing.
“Right now, we have our winter flavors, so I’m going to do a gingerbread latte,” said Baristas general manager Erica Carreras.
She said most of the ingredients she uses are made in-house.
“We put genuine care into each cup of coffee that we send out,” Carreras said.
Same goes for the food.
If you want to get some fresh air, you can take your coffee to-go and walk the trails at the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center.
“Its about a mile on the outer loop, we’ve got some really nice scenic spots,” Assistant Manager Jamie Koehler said.
There are different trails to choose from. You have your choice of easy, moderate, or challenging.
“A family could come here, I say usually and spend half a day and be very entertained,” she said.
In addition to the trails, you can fish or check out some of the gardens.
“A lot of them we use specifically for programs that we have here,” Koehler said.
When visiting Cape Girardeau, be sure to check out these places too.
- Century Casino
- Broussard’s
- Top Of The Marq
- Sugar Chic
- Cape River Heritage Museum
- Minglewood
- Missouri River Wall
- Mary Jane Bourbon + Smokehouse
- The Corner Store
