Some light snowfall possible this weekend

The rest of your Friday will be calm and a little breezy. Thanks to lots of sunshine we will still climb above average in most areas. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s in most areas. Tonight clouds will increase and lows will dip into the 20s and 30s. Most of the day will be dry on Saturday, but by the evening and overnight hours precipitation will start to spread into the area. It will likely start as some light rain and then change to some snowfall. The total snow amounts look to range from a dusting to an inch. Best chances right now look to be the northern half of the Heartland. If you have travel plans definitely check back with us as systems can change as we get closer to time. The arctic air arrives next week. There is still a chance for some precipitation with the colder air. Right now those totals look light as well, but we will keep a very close eye on it.