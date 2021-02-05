Panda at Memphis Zoo predicts Kansas City Chiefs to win Super Bowl

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Le Le from the Memphis Zoo has made his decision! Le Le has picked the Kansas City Chiefs to win the Super Bowl.
This is the second year in a row Le Le has picked the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Memphis Zoo said this is the eighth time Le Le has made a prediction.
Here’s the outcome of Le Le’s previous predictions:
- 2020 Right Chiefs
- 2019 Wrong Rams (NE Won)
- 2018 Right Eagles
- 2017 Wrong Falcons (NE Won)
- 2016 Wrong Panthers (Denver Won)
- 2015 Right Patriots
- 2014 Wrong Denver (Seahawks Won)
