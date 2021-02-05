Panda at Memphis Zoo predicts Kansas City Chiefs to win Super Bowl

Panda at Memphis Zoo predicts Kansas City Chiefs to win Super Bowl
Memphis panda picks winner of Super Bowl (Source: Memphis Zoo)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | February 5, 2021 at 10:55 AM CST - Updated February 5 at 2:08 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Le Le from the Memphis Zoo has made his decision! Le Le has picked the Kansas City Chiefs to win the Super Bowl.

This is the second year in a row Le Le has picked the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Memphis Zoo said this is the eighth time Le Le has made a prediction.

Here’s the outcome of Le Le’s previous predictions:

  • 2020 Right Chiefs
  • 2019 Wrong Rams (NE Won)
  • 2018 Right Eagles
  • 2017 Wrong Falcons (NE Won)
  • 2016 Wrong Panthers (Denver Won)
  • 2015 Right Patriots
  • 2014 Wrong Denver (Seahawks Won)

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.