Paducah Tilghman H.S. boys, girls basketball teams in quarantine

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Paducah Tilghman High School boys and girls basketball teams have been quarantined following an exposure to COVID-19.
According to the school, all basketball games are canceled through February 16.
That includes the game against McCracken County that was scheduled for Friday, Feb. 5.
The school said the homecoming game that was scheduled for Feb. 12 has been postponed until the PTHS boys vs. Webster County game on Feb. 23.
The homecoming ceremony will take place between the junior varsity and varsity games, around 7 p.m.
