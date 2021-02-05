3,660 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Ill.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reports 3,660 new cases of COVID-19, including 83 additional deaths, on Friday, February 5.
IDPH is currently reporting a total of 1,141,219 cases, including 19,526 deaths.
A total of 16,464,7470 tests have been performed in the state.
As of Thursday night, 2,318 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 491 patients were in the ICU and 254 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Jan. 29-Feb. 4 was 4.3 percent.
As of Friday, a total of 1,635,925 doses of the vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois.
In addition, about 496,100 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities.
This brings the total Illinois doses to 2,132,025.
A total of 1,231,418 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of midnight, including 188,351 for long-term care facilities.
The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 49,082 doses.
According to IDPH, on Thursday, Illinois set a new one-day vaccination record with a total of 74,965 doses administered.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.