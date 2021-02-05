Missouri House passes ban on enforcement of federal gun laws

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Missouri House has passed a bill to ban local police from enforcing federal gun laws.
The Republican-led House voted 103-43 in favor of the bill Thursday.
The measure would penalize local police agencies if their officers enforce federal gun laws.
The Republican sponsor says he’s motivated by the possibility of new federal gun restrictions under Democratic President Joe Biden and the Democratic-led U.S. House.
The measure now goes to the state’s GOP-led Senate for consideration.
