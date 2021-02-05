Ky. sees lowest positivity rate since Dec. 28

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - On Friday, Governor Andy Beshear reported the lowest positivity rate in Kentucky since December 28.
He urged Kentuckians to keep gatherings small and safe for Super Bowl weekend.
“No matter who you’re rooting for on Sunday, let’s make sure we hold on to our progress against this virus as Team Kentucky,” said Governor Beshear. “We’ve already vaccinated 10% of our population and every day we get closer to the finish line we’ve all been waiting for. Hang in there and do what it takes to protect each other a little bit longer.”
Case summary for Friday, February 5:
- New cases - 2,261
- Additional deaths - 50
- Positivity rate - 8.16 percent
- Total deaths - 3,971
According to the Kentucky Department for Public Health, 1,318 people were hospitalized with the virus. Of those, 330 were in ICU and 167 were on a ventilator.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.