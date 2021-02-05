Heartland restaurants and bars gear up for Super Bowl Sunday

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The football game of the year is just two days away and no matter if you’re dining in for your watch party or ordering out, local businesses are ready to serve you safely.
The Kansas City Chiefs’ and Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ game has Heartland viewers eager to watch the reigning champions compete for another title.
“I’m a big Chiefs fan so I’m hoping they win,” Cody Majesky said.
He will watch the game from home this year so he can devote his full attention to the screen.
“It’s probably what I would do any other year. Just I’m a big Chiefs fan, so I want to be able to watch the game and actually enjoy it and not be in a big crowd at a crowded bar,” Majesky said.
Even with the lingering pandemic, local businesses are expecting crowds.
“We’re going to have the Super Bowl playing on all 44 TVs,” Morgan Gockel said.
Morgan Gockel is the assistant manager at Rosati’s. She said there will be room to serve everybody safely.
“We’ve got sanitizers on both sides of the beer wall, we’ve got them located throughout the restaurant, our tables are still pretty far apart so we’re still following all those guidelines,” she said.
And those who would rather stay home can still order in.
We also deliver so we’re planning on being super busy,” Gockel said. “If people want to watch the game at home, we deliver in a 10-mile radius.”
Jerry Beaver is the manager of D’Ladiums sports bar. He said having a Missouri team in the championship contributes to the bigger crowds and he believes people are ready to get out.
“More people may be out because they spent most of last year cooped up,” Beaver said.
“Here’s an opportunity to go do something for a short period of time and see some friends and enjoy themselves.”
You can watch the Super Bowl on KFVS12 on February 7 at 5:30 p.m.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.