Graves County Police search for wanted Mayfield couple

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Graves County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a Mayfield couple.
Fred (Freddy) Max Balisteri Jr., 52, and Diana Kay Balisteri, 37 are wanted for probation violation.
Fred was on probation for a felony charge of receiving stolen property.
Diana was on probation because of a pre-trial diversion agreement on a charge of trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree.
The couple were supposed to turn themselves in but have failed to do so.
Fred Max Balisteri Jr is 5′2″ tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds.
He has dark hair and green eyes.
He has two tattoos near his left eye and tattoos on his neck.
Diana Kay Balisteri is 5′2″ tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds.
She has dark hair and hazel eyes.
Anyone who may have information as to the location of Fred Max Balisteri Jr or Diana Kay Balisteri are encouraged to contact the Graves County Sheriff’s Office at 270-247-4501 or through the agency’s website (www.gravescountysheriff.com) or Facebook page.
