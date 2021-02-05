First Alert: Sunny, chilly day

(KFVS) - It’s a very chilly start to Friday.
Wake-up temps are in the 20s.
A few flurries are possible this morning where clouds are lingering.
This afternoon will be mostly sunny with highs in the 40s, but winds will make it feel more like the upper 30s.
Tonight, more clouds will move into the Heartland and winds will pick up out the west in our northern counties.
A weak system will push through overnight which could produce a few sprinkles and flurries. No impacts are expected.
Most of Saturday will be cloudy and dry, but there is a chance for rain and snow later in the evening.
There is a chance for light snow to accumulate, which could create some slick spots on roadways.
Sunday will be partly cloudy, dry cool. Wind chill values in the morning will be in the single digits and teens.
Early next week another wintry system moves in along with arctic air.
