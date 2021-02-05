Clear and Cold Friday Morning

Subfreezing temperatures in the 20s and an isolated low 30F will start off the morning. Lingering clouds could produce a few flurries during the predawn hours. Mostly sunny skies to day with temperatures in the 40s; however, winds will make it feel like the upper 30s. Tonight, expect partly cloudy skies with winds picking up out of the west in our northern counties. A weak system could produce a few sprinkles/flurries, but no impacts expected. Heading into the weekend, Saturday will be cloudy and dry for the most part. Near sunset and into the evening is when we will be monitoring for rain and snow moving in. There is a chance for light snow accumulation and due to this occurring in the evening with cool temperatures, there could be a few slick spots on roads. Sunday will be partly cloudy, dry cool. Wind chill values in the morning will be in the single digits and teens. Early next week another wintry system moves in along with arctic air.