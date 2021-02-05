Cardinals trade Fowler to Angels

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cardinals announced on Thursday night, February 4 they traded outfield Dexter Fowler to the Los Angeles Angels.
This was in exchange for a player-to-be-named-later or cash considerations.
“We are extremely grateful for everything that Dexter has done for us over the past four years, both on the field and with his generous work in the community,” said Cardinals President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak. “With the expectation that we will have plenty of competition in the outfield this season, and with Dexter’s approaching free agency, we felt that this deal made the most sense for all parties.”
Fowler, 34, will be a free agent following the upcoming 2021 season.
The Cardinals’ 40-man Major League roster currently stands at 36, including outfielders Harrison Bader, Dylan Carlson, Austin Dean, Tyler O’Neill, Lane Thomas and Justin Williams.
