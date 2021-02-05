Cape Girardeau school counselor honored by First Lady Dr. Jill Biden

Jefferson Elementary School Counselor Olivia Carter was honored in a virtual awards ceremony by First Lady Dr. Jill Biden for being named 2021 National School Counselor of the Year. (Source: Cape Girardeau Public Schools)
By Marsha Heller | February 5, 2021 at 9:16 AM CST - Updated February 5 at 9:22 AM

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - In a virtual awards ceremony, a Cape Girardeau school counselor was recognized for a achieving a national honor.

Jefferson Elementary School Counselor Olivia Carter was celebrated for being named 2021 National School Counselor of the Year Thursday night during the American School Counselor Association’s awards ceremony held online.

The annual event is usually held at Union Station in Washington, D.C.

Carter and staff members from Jefferson Elementary watched the ceremony together at One City in Cape Girardeau.

During the ceremony, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden gave a speech honoring Carter for her love and dedication for her students and their families.

