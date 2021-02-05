Bollinger Co. Circuit Court moves to Phase One

BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Bollinger County Circuit Court will move to Phase One of the COVID-19 Operational Directives.
Starting on February 9, the circuit court in Marble Hill will begin operations under Phase One as mentioned in the administrative order.
Phase One must remain in effect until at least 8 a.m. on Feb. 23, although they may be extended.
If the number of COVID-19 cases increase, the circuit court may also revert back to Phase Zero.
See the full administrative order, including what directives are under Phase One.
