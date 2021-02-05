Baptist Health Paducah to open COVID-19 vaccination registration site

“Baptist Health recognizes how vitally important these vaccines are, especially for those age 70 and older,” said Baptist Health President Chris Roty. “We will administer the vaccinations as quickly as possible, but getting to everyone who wants one will take time. Please be patient as the demand for vaccine greatly exceeds the current supply. We expect it may take several months before we are able to transition to Phase 1C. This is just the beginning of our vaccination efforts, and more appointments will be made available as we continue to get shipments of vaccine.”