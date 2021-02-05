Baptist Health Paducah to open COVID-19 vaccination registration site

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Baptist Health Paducah will be opening up their COVID-19 vaccination registration site on Monday, February 8.
Vaccination appointments must be made online, switchboard operators do not have access to scheduling.
Baptist Health will begin vaccinating Kentuckians age 70 and older, on Wednesday, Feb. 10.
Those with a vaccination appointment must enter at the first floor of the Larry Barton Atrium to be screened.
The vaccinations will be given in the hospital’s Education meeting rooms, located at the rear of the Larry Barton Atrium, near Outpatient Lab and Imaging.
“Baptist Health recognizes how vitally important these vaccines are, especially for those age 70 and older,” said Baptist Health President Chris Roty. “We will administer the vaccinations as quickly as possible, but getting to everyone who wants one will take time. Please be patient as the demand for vaccine greatly exceeds the current supply. We expect it may take several months before we are able to transition to Phase 1C. This is just the beginning of our vaccination efforts, and more appointments will be made available as we continue to get shipments of vaccine.”
