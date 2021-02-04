What you need to know Feb. 4

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Thursday, February 4.
Some parts of the Heartland will see scattered light showers this morning ahead of more rain later today.
Wake-up temps are in the 30s.
Rain will be widespread this afternoon, with a few pockets of heavier downpours.
Accumulation will be less than an inch.
Afternoon highs will be in the 40s to 50s.
Southerly winds will pick up throughout the day with gusts up to 30 mph or more as a cold front approaches.
Friday will be mostly sunny, but cooler with temps in the low 40s and feeling more like the 30s, due to northerly winds.
The First Alert weather team continues to monitor rain and snow chances for the weekend.
Current models are trending with light snow accumulating and more areas seeing rain.
Northern counties in the Heartland have a better chance of seeing an inch or less of snow.
The arrival of cool arctic air has been pushed back for a few days.
Timing shows it will take over more in the middle of next week when another system could bring more snowfall to the Heartland.
- A Missouri lawmaker indicted on federal fraud charges has been asked to resign.
- House Republicans decided Wednesday to stand by two GOP lawmakers who have polarized the party, voting to retain Rep. Liz Cheney as their No. 3 leader and saying they’d fight a Democratic push to kick Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene off her committees.
- Democrats in the House and Senate have taken a procedural step needed to pass a $1.9 trillion relief bill without any Republican votes.
- AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine shows a hint that it may reduce transmission of the virus and offers strong protection for three months on just a single dose, according to researchers.
- As restaurants begin to slowly open up indoor dining across southern Illinois, eateries are all running into more challenges.
- A Cape Girardeau school nurse credits mask wearing in helping students from getting sick from COVID-19 cases, but also from a number of other illnesses as well.
- The White House on Wednesday offered “full support” for Space Force, a day after the president’s chief spokesperson provoked a backlash.
- A portion of Shawnee National Forest will be temporarily closed for a few days to remove feral pigs.
- A Heartland Kansas City Chief’s fan won’t be attending the Super Bowl in-person, but her likeness will.
- Country star Morgan Wallen has been suspended indefinitely from his label after a video surfaced of him shouting a racial slur and radio stations have removed his music from their playlists.
- A 10-year-old Rhode Island boy and his mom’s friend decided to help some essential employees after Monday’s snowstorm by clearing off snow of their cars.
- Advocates in Alabama are pushing to get truckers vaccinated earlier.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.