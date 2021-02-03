Wet weather returns Thursday

Tonight will be dry, but clouds will continue to increase ahead of our next system. That system will bring widespread rain to the Heartland Thursday. Scattered showers expected through the morning, and then more rain will push into the area with a cold front through the afternoon and evening hours. This will mainly be a rain event, although there is a small chance for a few snowflakes on the backside of the system in our northeastern counties. Lows tonight will likely happen around midnight, and then temperatures will slowly warm as we move towards daybreak. Lows tonight will be in the 30s. Highs on Thursday will make it into the 40s and 50s with gusty winds likely too. We could see some gusts up to 30+mph. Colder weather arrives this weekend, although it doesn’t look quite as cold as it did this time yesterday. With that said, Sunday afternoon some areas still might not make it above the freezing mark. Some light snow possible Saturday night in parts of southeast Missouri and southern Illinois.