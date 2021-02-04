West Ky. innovation challenge teaches building software company without code

“We’ve seen this process work in southeast Missouri and know it can work here,” said Codefi co-founder Dr. James Stapleton. “There are people involved in all kinds of industries that have problems and disconnects they know software can fix. Some may be in the process of starting a business or involved in an existing business that, with the technical know-how, could expand into the digital economy. We’re here to mentor and support those with the best and brightest ideas and turbo-charge these new or expanded businesses into reality.”