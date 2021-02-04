Tips on how to winterize your home

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - With cold weather near, it’s time to winterize your home; and while it might seem tedious, doing the little things can save you money.
When the furnace turns on that’s usually a good sign that your house will stay nice and warm.
“You wanna run your furnace and keep the house at a steady temperature,” said Chris Janet, Dutch Enterprises director of sales.
But also, it’s a way to save you a few cents.
“A lot of people think turning down a thermostat saves you money, it’s really not true. If you turn a thermostat way down and it’s sixty degrees and you want it 70, the furnace is going to have to work harder to recover,” he said.
Janet said there is more you can do to eliminate an unnecessary bill.
“Make sure the hose is not still connected to the outside hose bib,” he said.
Janet said this will help prevent any pipes from freezing.
“If a hose bib, for example, freezes then when it starts to thaw is when the pipe is contracted and you have a crack, that’s when water will start coming out,” he said.
Also, he said you should check the exterior, doors and windows for any cracks, make sure you have a carbon monoxide detector near your furnace, this will let you know if your furnace is burning properly, and have an emergency kit ready in case your power or heat goes out.
Janet said it’s best to get your furnace inspected so the technicians can rule out any issues before the cold weather hits.
