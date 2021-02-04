Southern Illinois group gears up to feed families impacted by pandemic

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - While large-scale vaccination efforts ramp up, the work to feed needy families continues across the country.
Local groups are helping with that need.
“It’s been tough. It’s been tough on a lot of people around here,” said Tony Cusumano, co-owner of Cusumano & Sons.
He said that’s why his corporation is teaming up with Laborers’ Local 773 to feed hundreds on Friday in Carbondale.
The food distribution event will be held at the Banterra Center Arena at Southern Illinois University.
“There’s going to be boxes of food. It’s going to have dairy, meat and produce and it’s going to weigh approximately 30 pounds,” he said.
It will be a drive-thru and each car gets one box. He recommended to get there earlier than 9 a.m. since it is first-come, first-serve.
“We’re just happy to get going again starting tomorrow,” said Jerry Womick, the business manager for Laborers’ Local 773.
He and other volunteers are kicking off the first drive of the year with 500 boxes to give out.
“By the end of October 2020, we distributed over a million pounds of fresh produce and dairy and meat here in southern Illinois and up into the metro east part of the state,” he said.
He plans to work with Cusumano & Sons to have the food drives weekly.
“I tell everyone, ‘After you leave one of these events you leave a different person,’” he said.
You can click here to find more Laborers’ Local 773 events.
