Rain moving out of the Heartland this evening. Cool weather to end the workweek.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A cold front is moving through the area this evening. this will push the rain east of the area later this evening. There will be a slight chance for a few flurries in our northern counties tonight but no impact is expected. Northwesterly winds will pick up overnight gusting at times over 30MPH. This will make it feel rather uncomfortable. Lows tomorrow will be in the middle 20s across most of the area with wind chill temperatures in the upper teens early tomorrow.
Friday will be mostly sunny and cool. Highs will reach the lower 40s far north to near 50 far south.
We will be watching a clipper system move towards the Heartland this weekend. This will bring a reinforcing shot of colder air as well as a chance of rain or snow. Temperatures will be chilly behind this system Sunday but the coldest air looks to remain locked up to our north until the middle of next week.
