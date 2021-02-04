Missouri lawmaker asked to resign amid stem cell fraud case

By Associated Press | February 4, 2021 at 3:57 AM CST - Updated February 4 at 12:06 PM

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - A Missouri state lawmaker indicted on federal fraud charges for falsely claiming a treatment she sold contained stem cells that could help with COVID-19 has been asked to resign.

The Missouri House speaker on Wednesday said fellow Republican Rep. Tricia Derges should step down after a federal grand jury indicted the Nixa legislator.

The 20-count indictment also accuses the 63-year-old of illegally providing prescription drugs to clients and making false statements to federal agents investigating the case.

Her defense attorney says Derges “hasn’t been convicted of a thing and she is presumed innocent.”

