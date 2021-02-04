Ill. reports more than 3K new cases of COVID-19; more vaccination locations announced

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 3,328 new cases of COVID-19, including 69 additional deaths, on Thursday, February 4.
The newly reported deaths include a man in his 50s from Jefferson County and a woman in her 50s from Pulaski County.
IDPH reported a total of 1,137,559 cases of COVID-19 and 19,444 deaths.
A total of 16,359,655 tests have been performed in the state.
As of Wednesday night, 2,341 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 513 patients were in the ICU and 265 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Jan. 28-Feb. 3 is 4.4 percent.
According to IDPH, a total of 1,629,550 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois.
In addition, about 496,100 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 2,125,650.
A total of 1,156,453 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of midnight, including 178,848 for long-term care facilities.
The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 46,709 doses.
On Wednesday, a total of 62,318 doses were administered.
On Thursday, Feb. 4, the State of Illinois announced 80 new locations were added to the list of COVID-19 vaccination locations open to the public.
This brings the current total of locations to 390.
The new sites include 78 additional Walgreens, for a total of 170 stores across the state, as well as two Illinois National Guard supported locations in Cook and St. Clair Counties.
The state partnered with Hy-Vee, Jewel-Osco, Kroger, Mariano’s and Walgreens pharmacies to provide the vaccine:
- Hy-Vee - 16 locations
- Jewel-Osco - 92 locations
- Kroger - 17 locations
- Mariano’s - 6 locations
- Walgreens - 170 locations
Two additional Illinois National Guard sites opened on Thursday at the East Side Health District in St. Clair County and Triton College in Cook County. There are now 12 state-supported vaccination locations:
- Arlington Heights Health Center – 3250 N. Arlington Heights Rd., Arlington Heights
- Belle-Clair Fairgrounds – 200 S. Belt E #2650, Belleville
- Blue Island Health Center – 12757 S. Western Ave., Blue Island
- Cottage Grover Health Center – 1645 Cottage Grove Ave., Ford Heights
- East Side Health District Mobile team – various locations in East St. Louis
- Morton East Adolescent Health Center – 2423 S. Austin Blvd., Cicero
- North Riverside Health Center – 1800 S. Harlem Ave., North Riverside
- Provident Hospital – 500 E. 51st St., Chicago
- Robbins Health Center – 13450 S. Kedzie Ave., Robbins
- John H. Stroger, Jr. Hospital – 1969 Ogden Ave., Chicago
- Tinley Park Convention Center – 18451 Convention Center Dr., Tinley Park
- Triton College – 2000 5th Ave., River Grove, T Building on the East Campus
You can click here for more information on vaccination locations in your area.
Vaccinations are being provided or will be provided by many local health departments across the state.
The state is currently under Phase 1B of the vaccination plan.
Vaccinations are available only by appointment at this time. The Illinois Department of Public Health encouraged people to check back frequently for open appointments.
