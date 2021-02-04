LIVE: Gov. Parson holds COVID-19 briefing

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson held a briefing on Missouri’s response to COVID-19 at 12 p.m. on Thursday, February 4.
According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, on average, 1,026 new COVID-19 cases and seven deaths are reported in the state daily.
As of Sunday, there are 1,680 COVID-19 patients in Missouri hospitals. Of these patients, 386 are in the ICU and 232 are on ventilators.
The positivity rate in Missouri is currently 9.3 percent.
A total of 463,119 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in Missouri, including 7,117 deaths.
Currently, 4,203,201 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the state.
In the past seven days, 156,086 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Missouri.
According to DHSS, on average, 22,298 vaccine doses are given daily.
The state’s dashboard was updated on Wednesday morning and included data reported through Sunday. DHSS said all seven-day data was subject to a three-day delay.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.