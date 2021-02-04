Gov. Beshear to hold COVID-19 briefing at 3 p.m.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear is scheduled to hold a briefing on Kentucky’s response to COVID-19 at 3 p.m. on Thursday, February 4.
Gov. Beshear said earlier in the week that today he plans to announce a new set of regional locations across Commonwealth where eligible residents can get a COVID-19 vaccine.
The Kentucky Department of Public Health reported 2,592 new COVID-19 cases and 51 additional deaths on Wednesday.
KDPH said 1,340 COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized throughout the state. Of these patients, 368 are in the ICU and 171 are on ventilators.
The positivity rate in Kentucky is currently 8.53 percent.
A total of 369,519 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state, including 3,863 deaths.
Currently, 4,111,126 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the state.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.