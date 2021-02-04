First Alert Thursday Outlook

We are still looking at an arctic outbreak developing next week, but as usual the devil is in the details, with quite a wide spread in forecast models. These differences have to do with timing individual cold fronts and also just how much cold air makes it this far south. Latest indications are that we’ll be a bit colder this weekend…but that the very coldest air may wait until the middle of next week. In terms of precipitation, we don’t currently foresee any major winter storms but there may be a chance of some ice and snow about Tuesday with the main push of cold air.