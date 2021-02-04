First Alert: Rainy, windy day

(KFVS) - Rain will be widespread this afternoon, with a few pockets of heavier downpours.
Accumulation will be less than an inch.
Afternoon highs will be in the 40s to 50s.
Southerly winds will pick up throughout the day with gusts up to 30 mph or more as a cold front approaches.
Friday will be mostly sunny, but cooler with temps in the low 40s and feeling more like the 30s, due to northerly winds.
The First Alert weather team continues to monitor rain and snow chances for the weekend.
Current models are trending with light snow accumulating and more areas seeing rain.
Northern counties in the Heartland have a better chance of seeing an inch or less of snow.
The arrival of cool arctic air has been pushed back for a few days.
Timing shows it will take over more in the middle of next week when another system could bring more snowfall to the Heartland.
