Dorena-Hickman Ferry closed due to high winds

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Dorena-Hickman Ferry halted service on Thursday, February 4 due to high winds.
The ferry was temporarily closed around 1:30 p.m.
According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, Captain Jeremy Newsom reported winds out of the south at 35 miles per hour in mid-river were creating hazardous river conditions.
Due to the weather forecast, they said the ferry is likely to remain closed for the rest of the day.
It plans to resume service on Friday morning, Feb. 5 on the regular winter schedule.
The Dorena-Hickman Ferry connects KY 1354 at Hickman, Ky. with Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena, Mo.
