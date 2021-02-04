Deadly Kennett apartment fire ruled accidental

KENNETT, Mo. (KFVS) - A deadly apartment fire was ruled accidental.
According to the fire marshal’s office, the Kennett Fire Department was dispatched to an apartment fire on Depot Street at 9:45 a.m.
When firefighters entered the apartment, they found a woman dead.
Dunklin County Coroner James Powel pronounced her dead at 10:05 a.m.
The fire was investigated by the Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office, the Kennett Police Department and the Kennett Fire Department.
The cause of the fire was ruled accidental.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.