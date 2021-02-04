Cloudy, Windy, and Rainy Today

Cloudy skies this morning with temperatures a bit warmer but ranging in the 30s. Moderate southernly winds will prevent any fog or frost from forming in most areas. Southerly winds will increase through the day with gusts 30mph+ especially during the afternoon as a cold front approaches. Rain will be scattered and light in the morning. However, more widespread showers arrive this afternoon with a few pockets of heavier rain. Accumulation will be less than an inch. High temperatures will be in the 40s to low 50s.