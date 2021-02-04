Cloudy, Windy, and Rainy Today

Cloudy skies this morning with temperatures a bit warmer but ranging in the 30s. Moderate southernly winds will prevent any fog or frost from forming in most areas. Southerly winds will increase through the day with gusts 30mph+ especially during the afternoon as a cold front approaches. Rain will be scattered and light in the morning. However, more widespread showers arrive this afternoon with a few pockets of heavier rain. Accumulation will be less than an inch. High temperatures will be in the 40s to low 50s.
Mostly sunny skies take over Friday but with cooler temps in the low 40s and feeling like the 30s with northerly winds.
This weekend we are still monitoring for the chance of some rain/snow. As of now, models are trending on the light end of snow accumulating and more areas likely seeing rain as temps are trending warmer. The best chances of seeing an inch of snow or less would be in our northern counties.
The cool arctic air will be pushed back a few days looking to take over more in the middle of next week. This is also when we will be keeping an eye on another system that could bring some snowfall to the Heartland.
-Lisa
