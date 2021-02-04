Cape Girardeau Co. has highest percentage of population vaccinated in Mo.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Out of all the counties in Missouri, Cape Girardeau County has the highest percentage of its population vaccinated with the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
“I don’t think that anybody around the area is holding vaccine and not giving it, as far as I know here in Cape,” said Matt Janzow, SoutheastHEALTH’s chief medical officer.
Getting people vaccinated against coronavirus is a priority for SoutheastHEALTH and the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center.
“We’re gonna try and get it out as quickly as possible, and that’s what our partners are doing as well. Soon as they get allocated vaccine, they’re trying to get it out as quickly as possible,” said Maria Davis, Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center’s health educator.
As of February 4, 13.1 percent of Cape Girardeau County’s residents received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. That means the county ranks number one in the state for the percentage of its population vaccinating, according to Missouri’s coronavirus data.
“Being in the rural area with a smaller population makes it a little bit easier to communicate. It’s a small town, most of us around town at the hospitals, and the public health department are familiar with each other if not friends with each other,” said Janzow.
“It’s really been a community effort in this,” said Davis.
But, both Davis and Janzow said there’s still a high demand for the shot.
“There’s still a big mismatch between the amount of vaccine that’s available and the number of people who want it in the region. And I don’t think that that’s gonna change, as far as I can tell listening to folks at the state level, I don’t think that that’s gonna change any time soon meaning in the next month or two,” said Janzow.
“At this point we have about 20,000 people on the waitlist. Obviously, some of those have already gotten their vaccine. But we still have a big ways to go, and we’re gonna continue to work with our partners to get that done,” said Davis.
According to Davis, the health center requests doses of the vaccine weekly, but they can only administer as many as they receive in each shipment. She said the health center has administered almost 5,000 COVID-19 vaccines so far.
SoutheastHEALTH will reach more than 10,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of February 5, according to Janzow.
To get the latest information from SoutheastHEALTH on when you can get vaccinated, Janzow recommends filling out this form for the hospital’s waitlist on its website.
The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center will post a new link for its website next week.
