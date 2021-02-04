Bingo World in Cape Girardeau to reopen

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Friday nights will be a little bit more fun for seniors starting on Friday, February 5 as Bingo World is set to reopen.
The non-profit fundraising facility has made changes on the inside, but it still gives the public a chance to win thousands of dollars.
Bingo is one of the most popular games played throughout the senior community. And after being shut down due to COVID-19, this Friday night hotspot is ready to reopen.
“We’re going to start Optimist Bingo back on Friday nights. This will be our first time since March 13th,” said Bruce Scherer, the Optimist committee chairman.
He said changes have been made to keep the public safe.
“We do ask that people come in with their masks,” he said. “And once they get settled, they can sit at their table they can take their mask off, but we ask them anytime that they get up, that they put their mask on before they get back to move back around.”
Other changes include plastic partitions, clean air ventilation and the facility is now smoke-free.
“We’re providing social distancing and a safe environment here, we believe to the best of our ability and our players,” said Alex Jackson, the Notre Dame development director, whose mission is to continue to raise funds for the school.
“Last year, if we would’ve tracked in our average monthly before COVID hit, you’re looking at a quarter of a million dollars in revenue.”
Which among other things, helps keep tuition costs to a minimum.
“It would go directly into operations, but if there are any overages in that, it goes to our reserve funds.”
And that’s why the reopening of Bingo World helps the community.
“It’s an amazing opportunity for nonprofits. For communities to come out and support nonprofits. Volunteers coming in and supporting the causes they believe in, you can’t go wrong with that.”
Bingo World reopens Friday evening at 4:30 p.m. and the first game is at 6:15 p.m.
