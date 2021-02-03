What you need to know Feb. 3

By Marsha Heller | February 3, 2021 at 3:34 AM CST - Updated February 3 at 3:34 AM

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Wednesday, February 3.

First Alert Weather

This morning is starting off cold and frosty.

Wake-up temps are in the 20s.

Fog is also possible this morning, due to calm winds.

This afternoon there will be plenty of sunshine with highs ranging in the low-to-upper 40s.

Clouds move in tonight ahead of our next system.

Overnight lows will happen around midnight, then temps will gradually get higher as a warm front pushes into the Heartland with warmer air and rain.

Scattered light showers will start Thursday morning with widespread rain by the afternoon and early evening.

A half inch to 3/4 of an inch of rain is possible.

Thursday will also be breezy with gusts up to 30 mph.

Highs will be in the low 50s.

Very cold arctic air will move into the Heartland this weekend, with some areas seeing the coldest temps in years.

In addition to the extreme cold, we’ll be keeping a close eye on snow chances Saturday into Sunday.

Another system early next week could bring more snow.

Making headlines

A college student from Minnesota cashed in on his GameStop investment, but instead of keeping the money, he used it to help children in the hospital.

Capt. Tom Moore, the World War II veteran who walked into the hearts of a nation in lockdown as he shuffled up and down his garden to raise money for health care workers, has died after testing positive for COVID-19. He was 100.

Two South Carolina best friends in their nineties seem to have beaten the odds, overcoming COVID-19 together.

