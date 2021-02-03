What you need to know Feb. 3

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Wednesday, February 3.
This morning is starting off cold and frosty.
Wake-up temps are in the 20s.
Fog is also possible this morning, due to calm winds.
This afternoon there will be plenty of sunshine with highs ranging in the low-to-upper 40s.
Clouds move in tonight ahead of our next system.
Overnight lows will happen around midnight, then temps will gradually get higher as a warm front pushes into the Heartland with warmer air and rain.
Scattered light showers will start Thursday morning with widespread rain by the afternoon and early evening.
A half inch to 3/4 of an inch of rain is possible.
Thursday will also be breezy with gusts up to 30 mph.
Highs will be in the low 50s.
Very cold arctic air will move into the Heartland this weekend, with some areas seeing the coldest temps in years.
In addition to the extreme cold, we’ll be keeping a close eye on snow chances Saturday into Sunday.
Another system early next week could bring more snow.
- An explosion at an industrial park near Los Angeles has injured four people, three of them critically.
- Slain U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick lay in honor in the building he died defending, allowing colleagues and the lawmakers he protected to pay their respects and to remember the violent attack on Congress that took his life.
- Two FBI agents were killed and three wounded in a shooting that erupted on Tuesday when they arrived to search an apartment in a child pornography case, a confrontation that marked one of the bloodiest days in FBI history.
- Two people have been charged with felonies after the discovery of a woman’s body in Cape Girardeau.
- Six people, including five young children, were shot to death early Tuesday at a home in Oklahoma, and a 25-year-old man suspected in the killings was taken into custody.
- The New Madrid County sheriff is starting an amnesty program for people who have stolen a road sign from the county.
- The Carbondale Police Department has added a new high-tech hybrid cruiser to its fleet.
- The federal government is ramping up its COVID-19 vaccination efforts.
- Signing up to schedule a COVID-19 vaccination is a struggle for some seniors.
- People who’ve recovered from COVID-19 might have as many antibodies after one vaccine dose as those who’ve had both shots.
A college student from Minnesota cashed in on his GameStop investment, but instead of keeping the money, he used it to help children in the hospital.
Capt. Tom Moore, the World War II veteran who walked into the hearts of a nation in lockdown as he shuffled up and down his garden to raise money for health care workers, has died after testing positive for COVID-19. He was 100.
Two South Carolina best friends in their nineties seem to have beaten the odds, overcoming COVID-19 together.
