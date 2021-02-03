Sunny skies today. Clouds increase tonight with rain likely tomorrow.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Wednesday Afternoon Heartland. We are enjoying mostly sunny skies across the area with cool temperatures this afternoon. Highs will reach the middle to upper 40s across most of the area.
Clouds will begin to increase this evening along with gusty southerly winds. this will keep temperatures very mild overnight for this time of the year. Lows will be in the lower and middle 30s after midnight with slowly warming temperatures towards morning.
Thursday will be cloudy with rain becoming likely as a cold front moves into the area. Winds will be quite gusty ahead of a cold front that will move through the area Thursday evening. Highs will reach the upper 40s north to lower 50s south.
We are still watching the threat for very cold air to move into the Heartland at the end of the weekend into next week. Right now it appears the coldest air may be delayed a couple of days however, temperatures look to remain below average from Sunday through all of next week.
