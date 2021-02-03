The struggles of bringing back indoor dining

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - As restaurants begin to slowly open up indoor dining across Region 5 in southern Illinois, eateries are all running into different issues.
Tres Hombres on the square in Carbondale has closed and reopened three times in the last year.
Taylor Vaughn, general manager, at Tres Hombres, said this is one of the biggest changes with reopening.
“Right now, all we really lack is staff. We’ve, we know what we’re doing we’re ready to get back to it we want to serve as many people as we can we just need the staff too be able to open up to get back to our normal hours and get back to what feels normal for us,” said Vaughn.
She said, currently, the food business is taking a beating.
“I think the restaurant industry is going to get hit obviously harder than a lot of other industries just because we work with food. It’s, you know, a face-to-face service and those are things that are a little weird right now,” said Vaughn.
But Tres Hombres said another difficult challenge is food prepping. Especially days in advance.
“There are definitely some things that obviously are a little bit more scarce, prices have gone up all across the board it’s just people are running out of things they’ve never run out of before it’s just crazy,” said Vaughn.
That warm welcome of customers is something Vaughn missed while being closed.
“A lot of people are just really happy to get out and they’re really happy to see people place dine-in and open, so it’s really positive,” said Vaughn.
With things still to figure out, Vaughn has this message for indoor diners.
“As all small business owners in southern Illinois, well really everywhere, but just us in southern Illinois, please be patient, please, you know, have a little have maybe even more patience, a little bit more respect just because we’re trying as hard as we can.”
The restaurant has modified its kitchen hours from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. due to the lack of staffing. The bar and gaming is still open regular hours.
Capacity for indoor dining is still at 50 percent.
