SIU dental hygiene students assist with COVID-19 vaccinations

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - 30 senior students in Southern Illinois University’s (SIU) dental hygiene program are helping the Jackson County Health Department vaccinate for COVID-19 at the Banterra Center.
The students have been helping by greeting people as they arrive, handing out forms, scheduling second dose appointments and assisting those with mobility issues.
Some students are helping the health department monitor people for 15 mins after the vaccine.
Vaccine distribution is determined and overseen by state and local health departments.
