Sen. Hawley makes proposal to restrict funds to schools not holding in-person classes

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KFVS) - U.S. Senator Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) has made a proposal to withhold federal relief funds to schools not holding in-person classes.
Sen. Hawley introduced an amendment to Congress’ proposed budget on Wednesday, February 3 that would restrict federal funds to schools that do not have teachers and students in classrooms.
In a released statement, the senator said he believes it is safe for schools to be reopened.
“In spite of overwhelming evidence that schools can reopen safely, partisan advocates are using children’s education as a cudgel to push their radical agendas,” stated Hawley. “The effect on children and working-class families has been absolutely devastating. The federal government should put an end to this two-tiered education system for the haves and the have-nots by incentivizing schools to safely reopen.”
According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, schools should work with state and local health officials to implement the best plan in reopening schools.
