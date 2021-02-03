Sections of Shawnee National Forest to close for feral swine removal

HARRISBURG, Ill. (KFVS) - A portion of Shawnee National Forest will temporary close from February 7, through February 9, for feral swine eradication.
Feral swine are not native to the area, and are considered an invasive species.
The USDA stated that feral swine “are a serious threat to forest and wildlife resources in Illinois through competition with native wildlife for food and cover, destruction of habitat, and destruction of sensitive natural areas.”
Shawnee National Forest and the USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection (APHIS) - Wildlife Services will be handling the feral swine eradication.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.