3,314 new cases of COVID-19 in Ill.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 3,314 new cases of COVID-19 and 69 additional deaths on Wednesday, February 3.
The newly reported deaths include a man in his 70s from Jefferson County.
IDPH reported a total of 1,134,231 cases, including 19,375 cases.
As of Tuesday night, 2,469 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 520 patients were in the ICU and 270 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
A total of 16,258,348 tests have been performed in the state.
The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Jan. 27-Feb. 2 is 4.5 percent.
According to IDPH, a total of 1,583,425 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois. In addition, about 496,100 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities.
This brings the total Illinois doses to 2,079,525.
A total of 1,094,135 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 175,900 for long-term care facilities.
The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 45,787 doses. On Tuesday, a total of 65,166 doses were administered.
