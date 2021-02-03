Medical marijuana dispensaries now open

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Medical marijuana dispensaries are now open across the Heartland.
As the business grows, these facilities are seeing an influx of patients making purchases.
“Our Poplar Bluff location is opening this Friday.”
Medicinal marijuana is now readily available at places like Greenlight Dispensary, where general manager Sara Gunther-Jackson said business is booming.
“We definitely knew that it was a need in this community and we’ve definitely seen that in the number of patients that we’ve seen come in,” she said.
Like Jackson resident Kelli Conner, who made her first trip to the dispensary to get her medicine.
“It’s really reliable in that you are able to see the percentages of the THC and the CBD. Also, you know that it’s weighed correctly and obviously that it’s legal,” she said.
Greenlight Dispensary offers more than just medical flowers. Once you enter the building and present your ID and Medical card, you can go to the back and make a purchase to fix your various medical conditions.
“In my experience, IBS. Having a bowel disease is really difficult to deal with whenever you have a medicine that works so thoroughly on things such as your bowels and your insides then why not go for it.”
“I definitely have heard from our patients how happy they are that we are here. To provide this for them in a safe place.”
This is why Kelli Conner will be a repeat customer.
“It’s a dream come true to have something like this here and coming in and be welcomed with open arms and be treated like you are a human who is seeking their medicine instead of a thug who is a danger to society,” she said.
The Greenlight Dispensary is open seven days a week.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.