Mayfield, Ky. man arrested for kidnapping

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Mayfield, Kentucky man was arrested for kidnapping after someone made a welfare complaint about an individual possibly in a dangerous domestic situation.
Chad Jones, 48, was taken into custody on Tuesday, February 2 on kidnapping (adult) and wanton endangerment first degree charges.
According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, a preliminary investigation showed that Jones had pointed a gun at the victim, put the gun in their mouth and forced them into a vehicle.
Deputies reported that Jones then drove the victim back to his home.
