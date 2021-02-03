Mayfield, Ky. man arrested for kidnapping

By Marsha Heller | February 3, 2021 at 9:00 AM CST - Updated February 3 at 12:21 PM

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Mayfield, Kentucky man was arrested for kidnapping after someone made a welfare complaint about an individual possibly in a dangerous domestic situation.

Chad Jones, 48, was taken into custody on Tuesday, February 2 on kidnapping (adult) and wanton endangerment first degree charges.

According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, a preliminary investigation showed that Jones had pointed a gun at the victim, put the gun in their mouth and forced them into a vehicle.

Deputies reported that Jones then drove the victim back to his home.

