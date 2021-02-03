Masks, social distancing help reduce other illnesses at school

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Public Schools have now been wearing masks and social distancing since the start of the school year.
We talked with the Cape Public Schools Lead Nurse Dana Deisher about the how the students are doing with the mask mandate.
Deisher said not only are masks helping students reduce the amount of COVID-19 cases, but it’s helping reduce other sicknesses as well.
She said this time last year they had more than 60 cases of the flu at the junior high school building. This year, they have had one so far.
“There’s other things combined with the mask wearing,” Deisher said. “You can’t just have mask wearing. You also have to have social distancing, frequent hand washing. And I think it’s just the awareness of the COVID that people are being extra careful so they’re taking the extra precautions when they need to. If we were doing this before COVID, I don’t think we would see the flu numbers either.”
As the numbers for COVID-19 have decreased recently, Deisher said she is concerned that people may get a little relaxed when it comes to wearing masks and following the COVID-19 protocols.
She also thinks that during future flu seasons, some people will continue the trend of wearing masks and follow social distancing guidelines, even while there is no mandate for it.
