KSP Angel Initiative returns after pandemic related pause

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky State Police’s (KSP) Angel Initiative is once again available at all 16 KSP posts.
The initiative, is an addiction program, it was temporarily paused in April 2020 due to the pandemic.
According to ODCP’s 2019 annual report, drug addiction claimed the lives of 1,316 Kentuckians.
A synthetic opioid, Fentanyl, was involved in 759 cases, about 58 percent of all overdose deaths.
The Angel Initiative is completely voluntary, and individuals will not be arrested or charged with any violations if they agree to participate in treatment.
