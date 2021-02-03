KSP Angel Initiative returns after pandemic related pause

“My administration shares the concerns of many regarding the challenges presented by the war against the novel coronavirus and understand that the pandemic has played a role in increasing the risk for substance use and overdose deaths. In 2016, KSP launched the Angel Initiative, through funding from the Kentucky Office of Drug Control Policy (ODCP). This program is one the many treatment and resources available in Kentucky. Anyone suffering from a substance use disorder can visit a KSP post and be paired with a local officer who will assist with locating an appropriate treatment program. It’s important to realize that we all possess the power to help save lives.”

Gov. Andy Beshear.