KSP Angel Initiative returns after pandemic related pause
Anyone can come to any of the 16 KSP posts to get help finding a treatment center with no questions asked. (Source: KSP)
By Ashley Smith | February 3, 2021 at 3:51 PM CST - Updated February 3 at 3:51 PM

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky State Police’s (KSP) Angel Initiative is once again available at all 16 KSP posts.

The initiative, is an addiction program, it was temporarily paused in April 2020 due to the pandemic.

“My administration shares the concerns of many regarding the challenges presented by the war against the novel coronavirus and understand that the pandemic has played a role in increasing the risk for substance use and overdose deaths. In 2016, KSP launched the Angel Initiative, through funding from the Kentucky Office of Drug Control Policy (ODCP). This program is one the many treatment and resources available in Kentucky. Anyone suffering from a substance use disorder can visit a KSP post and be paired with a local officer who will assist with locating an appropriate treatment program. It’s important to realize that we all possess the power to help save lives.”
Gov. Andy Beshear.

According to ODCP’s 2019 annual report, drug addiction claimed the lives of 1,316 Kentuckians.

A synthetic opioid, Fentanyl, was involved in 759 cases, about 58 percent of all overdose deaths.

The Angel Initiative is completely voluntary, and individuals will not be arrested or charged with any violations if they agree to participate in treatment.

