Kentucky on track to be the first state to vaccinate educators

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - According to Governor Andy Beshear, Kentucky is on track to be the first state to vaccinate educators.
Beshear went on to say that he and the the Kentucky Department of Education are creating a plan so all schools can reopen for some form of in-person learning by March 1.
Beshear did note all schools will need to have a virtual option for parents who choose it, until the end of the year.
Kentucky saw 2,592 new COVID-19 cases and 51 new COVID-19 related deaths today.
Currently, 1,340 Kentuckians are hospitalized, with 368 in ICUs and 171 on ventilators.
