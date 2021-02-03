Inmate found dead in Jackson County Jail

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - The death of an inmate housed in the Jackson County Jail in Murphysboro is under investigation.
According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, corrections deputies found 34-year-old Kevin Widdows, of Carbondale, dead in cell on Tuesday, February 2.
The cause of death has not been released.
An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.
The sheriff’s office said Widdows was the only inmate occupying the jail cell.
Illinois State Police and the Jackson County Coroner’s Office is investigating Widdows’ death.
