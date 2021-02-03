Ill. redirects excess vaccine from Pharmacy Partnership Prog. to those eligible under Phase 1B

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The State of Illinois is working to temporarily redirect COVID-19 vaccine doses that have not been used for the federal Pharmacy Partnership Program to providers across the state.
In order to increase the limited supply of vaccine to eligible recipients, about 97,000 doses will be redirected.
According to state leaders, updates are available on the state's plan and eligibility and answers to frequently asked questions.
According to state leaders, this will leave about 110,000 doses available for the federal effort to vaccinate long-term care residents.
The federal program is administering about 36,000 doses per week.
Allocations to the federal PPP were based on total number of beds in each facility and assumed full participation by residents and staff in the vaccine program.
The doses will be used to supplement the limited supply of vaccine for more than 3.2 million Illinoisans who qualify for Phase 1B of the state’s COVID-19 Vaccination Plan.
The federal PPP includes Walgreens and CVS pharmacies and is responsible for the scheduling and administering COVID-19 vaccinations to long-term care residents and staff.
Of the 97,000 doses being reallocated, 80,000 doses from the CVS portion of the PPP and about 17,000 doses from the Walgreens portion are being directed to the respective retail stores.
