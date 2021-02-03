Heartland native has cardboard cutout at Super Bowl

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The NFL is limiting Sunday’s Super Bowl attendance to 25,000 and many of the empty seats will be filled with cardboard cutouts of fans.
One Kansas City Chief fan from the Heartland plans to watch, and she’ll be looking for her image to pop-up.
For the past three weeks, Jackson native Melissa Childers watched her Kansas City Chiefs from a hospital bed.
“I went to the emergency room and 48 hours later, I was paralyzed from the waist down,” she said.
A place she never expected to be. Childers once climbed Mount Kilimanjaro, hiked in Iceland and several national parks.
“I mean, I’m not gonna be able to go climb mountains the same way, but there will be different mountains to climb and I’m still gonna try to be as adventurous as possible,” she said.
And now with friends and family on her side, they are giving Childers a chance to be a part of the Super Bowl.
“She saw that you could get online and have a cardboard cutout put in the stadium,” she said.
She said they are one of the many reasons she is able to remain positive through it all.
“I am super blessed to have amazing friends and family. I can’t even express how humbling it has been for me that they have all wanted to help,” Childers said.
And while she watched the Chiefs make it to the Super Bowl in the hospital, she will now watch the Super Bowl at home looking for her cardboard cutout.
“I’ll have to keep my eyes peeled, hopefully they zoom in on the crowd at some point in time and, you know, pan by the cardboard cutouts. I’m wearing this hat in the picture. So try to look for this hat,” she said.
