First Alert: Cold, frosty morning with fog possible

(KFVS) - This morning is starting off cold and frosty.
Wake-up temps are in the 20s.
Fog is also possible this morning, due to calm winds.
This afternoon there will be plenty of sunshine with highs ranging in the low-to-upper 40s.
Clouds move in tonight ahead of our next system.
Overnight lows will happen around midnight, then temps will gradually get higher as a warm front pushes into the Heartland with warmer air and rain.
Scattered light showers will start Thursday morning with widespread rain by the afternoon and early evening.
A half inch to 3/4 of an inch of rain is possible.
Thursday will also be breezy with gusts up to 30 mph.
Highs will be in the low 50s.
Very cold arctic air will move into the Heartland this weekend, with some areas seeing the coldest temps in years.
In addition to the extreme cold, we’ll be keeping a close eye on snow chances Saturday into Sunday.
Another system early next week could bring more snow.
