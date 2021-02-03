Elderly struggle to schedule for COVID-19 vaccine, Heartland health dept. offers to help

FRANKLIN & WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - For most, signing up for a COVID-19 vaccine using a laptop or a smartphone may be quick and easy, but for those who are elderly, this can be a frustrating process.
“We are here for them and we are here to help them,” said Carrie Eldridge.
Carrie Eldridge is the Director of Health Education for the Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department.
She said older populations are having issues with the COVID-19 scheduling process.
Some would rather ditch the online signup, for over the phone or even in person.
“Alot of the folks who have been having problems are 65+ population and they don’t have internet access or they don’t even simply have a computer,” said Eldridge.
They have now resorted to unconventional ways, even for those the least tech savvy.
“Even if they don’t have an email address, we would just use our own employee address then we would print the ticket out for them and then have it on site,” said Eldridge.
Eldridge told KFVS12 the health department is willing to do whatever to make sure those most in need receive a vaccine.
“We are trying to get the word out that we are here to get that appointment scheduled for them...Try to make this as easy as we possibly can for anyone who is having difficulty,” said Eldridge.
Eldridge said they are only offering COVID-19 vaccines to those who qualify for phase 1b in Illinois and live and work in Franklin and Williamson County.
